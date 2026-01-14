SME loan arrears reach MOP200 million

As of the end of 2024, the outstanding balance of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Aid Scheme loans stood at about MOP1.886 billion, with more than MOP200 million overdue, according to figures presented at the Second Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly yesterday. The committee also discussed gaming tax contributions, recalling that under the new law, operators expanding into overseas markets can reduce up to 5% of their gross gaming revenue. In 2024, six operators received fee reductions totaling about HKD150 million, covering public funds and social security contributions.

