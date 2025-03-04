SMG forecasts high temperatures in spring

The Meteorological and Geophysical Services (SMG) have provided forecasts for the upcoming spring season, indicating that the average air temperature in Macau from March to May is expected to be normal to relatively high.

The typical temperature for this spring season is projected to range between 21.9 and 22.6 degrees, while normal precipitation levels are estimated to be between 380 and 640 millimeters.

Spring in Macau serves as a transitional phase between winter and summer monsoons. Initially, the weather will be influenced by air currents from the east as cold high-pressure systems move away over the sea.

The climate will be predominantly humid with occasional rain.

As the cold high pressure affecting mainland China diminishes, temperatures will gradually rise.

According to SMG, a trough of low pressure is expected to impact southern China, leading to increased rainfall and thunderstorms towards the end of the season, particularly in May.

Meanwhile, SMG said that Macau will experience a cold front beginning today, bringing occasional showers and possible thunderstorms.

As a result of the northeast monsoon, temperatures are expected to gradually decrease to around 13 degrees Celsius over the next few days. The weather is forecasted to remain cloudy and rainy throughout the week, leading to a perceived temperature that may feel lower than the actual readings.

Between Wednesday and Friday, temperatures will remain low, with highs reaching 18 degrees and lows of 13.

Staff Reporter