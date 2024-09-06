SMG to lift T8 as Yagi moves away from Macau

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) will lift Typhoon Signal No. 8 at 2 p.m. today as Super Typhoon Yagi moves away from Macau.

The first T8 of the year was hoisted at 10 p.m. last night, gradually bringing the city to a standstill, with schools and public transportation services halted.

“However, due to the influence of its outer circulation and rain bands, the strength of the wind is expected to remain at force 6-7 for most of the daytime in Macau, with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms,” the SMG warned.

The Macau International Airport has reported the cancellation of 28 flights from Macau scheduled for yesterday and five for today, with a total of 55 flights canceled due to the passage of the typhoon.

Yesterday, long queues formed at supermarkets, and many bakeries throughout the city quickly sold out of bread and pastries.

According to the Social Welfare Bureau, as of 12 p.m. today, there were two users at the bureau’s emergency centers, bringing the total number of users since its opening to 10.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau has also announced that classes at all levels of non-tertiary education will be suspended for the whole day today, and colleges and universities will implement it in accordance with relevant regulations.

For ferry operations, the first ferry from Sheung Wan to Taipa will depart at 1:30 p.m., while the first ferry from Tapia to Sheung Wan will depart at 3 p.m.

Public transportation will resume at 2 p.m., while government departments will restart operations at 3:30 p.m.

Immediate prevention stage

Following the Chief Executive’s directive, the SAR entered an immediate prevention stage to protect citizens’ lives and property, as outlined in the Civil Protection Law.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng yesterday directed all members of the civil protection system to “work collaboratively, and fully implement contingency plans in response to the passage of Typhoon Yagi, in order to safeguard the lives and property of Macau residents.”

The Civil Protection Operations Centre entered full operational mode with effect from 8 p.m. last night to coordinate the city’s response to the anticipated storm conditions.

Starting at 8:30 p.m., free parking for light vehicles was made available in the west parking lot of the Macao Port area serving the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. Additionally, over 3,700 parking spaces were provided by the gaming operators[1].

Hengqin Port remained operational despite the closure of the Lotus Bridge, although the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge suspended traffic and immigration clearance between Macau and Hong Kong[1]. Immigration services at the Zhuhai-Macau boundary crossing point were also halted at 9 p.m., with further suspensions at other land crossing points effective from 10 p.m.