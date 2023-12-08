Social advisor suggests better use of Barra Station for vitalization

Improved support for the LRT Barra Station should be established for revitalization of the neighborhood, a social advisor has suggested.

The newest station on the local railway will open at 6:30 a.m. today. It is the first underground railway station in the city and has space for retail activities.

Ao Ieong Kuong Kao, deputy convenor of Central District Social Advisory Board, told local media Macao Daily News that with the transport hub at Barra swinging into full operation from today, the neighborhood should see revitalization.

He said that tourism and cultural facilities should be developed to make the district more attractive, in addition to the existing A-Ma Temple and Maritime Museum. LRT passengers may even visit San Ma Lo from the Barra District, facilitated by the new station.

Hospitality and tourism services, such as commercial and shopping facilities, should also be promoted in the neighborhood of Barra Station to further stimulate the economy in that district.

Surrounding local characteristics and cultural resources should also be utilized to develop related industries such as handicrafts, traditional cultural experiences and local cuisine, and protect and enhance local culture, the social advisor added.

Another advisor, Pui Seng In, emphasized the need for pedestrian-friendly facilities near the new station. Sufficient signage should be installed in the neighborhood to help LRT passengers reach locations nearby. This would create a pedestrian neighborhood that surrounds the new LRT station and will lower the need for motor transport.