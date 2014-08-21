THE SOLE CANDIDATE ON the CAMPAIGN | Chui pledges to grant more land to increase housing market supply

The sole candidate for the upcoming Chief Executive election, Chui Sai On, met yesterday with members of seven industry groups that represent property developers and the construction industry.
The president of the Macau General Association of Real Estate, Ip Kin Wa, said that the current public housing regime could cause division amongst residents. He suggested that the Macau government should establish a MOP10 billion fund to provides interest-free loans to those applying for affordable housing units and to first time homebuyers.
Some attendees asked the government to amend a number of property-development-related laws and regulations, including a request to cancel the minimum room area requirement.
An attendee also complained that the government’s public housing projects are competing with private property developers.
In reply, Chui Sai On expressed the belief that the new MSAR administration needs to pay more attention to the process of updating laws and regulations and to the improvement of administrative efficiency.
Chui argued that the supply of private and public property is not matching societal expectations, which has led to a further increase in housing prices.
“The entire structure of the housing market can’t survive with low supply of private housing units and I think this would be a big challenge for the next government. We need to study on how to grant more land to increase market supply,” he said.
Chui Sai On expressed the hope that the new government will be able to boost the housing supply. He also mentioned that several plots of land, including the Nam Van Lake Zones C and D, are yet to be developed.
1 Comment
I would like to take this opportunity to address the Housing Issue with H.E. Chui Sai On.
I returned to Macao some 10 years ago to care of my Aging Mother and My Severely Handicap Sister.
Our Apartment at Avenida Artur Tamagnini Barbosa, Block “A” 17 “G” Toy Shan, Peng Mun Sun Cheun.
This flat was Registered to my Mother and Sister.
Upon, my arrival back to Macau, to care for my Family who needed me by their sides, 24/7, my Mother has lost 2 of her Sons prior by the time.
I was only allowed to park there on the grounds that I am mere there as a Care Giver, I was not Allowed to
be included in the Lease.
And now as both has passed away, My Dear Sister Pass Away earlier this last January (2017)
The Housing Department (IH) arrived at my door with the Police to Escort me out.
Very Humane and Compassionate.
I am a Senior 66 yrs. young, Unemployed, not in good health and Homeless.
Rented a Room for MOP4300 Plus Misolanious Charges, Utilities’.
The recent Lump Sum received by the Macao Government went to pay my debts, these Monies did help me Immensely and I am truly grateful for this.
But, what about the Future?
I am a Recipient of the Social Welfare receiving my Monthly Subsidy of MOP4850.
The rent for my Room is MOP4300 or HK$4100.
Why are these Mal Practices allowed in the first place? HK$ and MOP
My Lawyers and I have gone to the (IH) Housing Department Numerous Times, Written to them and got No Reply.
The Housing By-Laws needs to be Up-dated to suit us today and not working by Practises Adopted Century before. The Present Administration do as they wish and calls all the shorts, we have no say, it is either MY WAY or No Way.
They is no room for Objection, you can’t Appeal their Decisions, there is nothing at all we can do.
Yes, I can see the Law is here to Protects us, Sure.
Further, they Stall and Drag their Feet.
As we speak my Application Form just received from (IH) days before when distribution started.
Is being filled in by my Lawyers, as I don’t read or write both the Official Languages.
It is my understanding that I will need to hand-in my Application in Person at (IH)
I would like to stress here, so everyone knows, since my Eviction, I was allowed back “Once” and never again, I can not begin to Imagine the state of my former home.
The Housing Authority have Turn-off the Power (CEM)
I have no access to my Mail Box as the Lock has been replaced.
I am told to remove everything and to Clear-out – The Staff at (IH) will call me with further Instructions.
But, first I will need Lights before anything is done.
Appreciate your time and attention:
Who is in Charge of them (IH)?
My Lawyer and I asked to meet with the President of The Housing Department, and was never granted a Meeting, he can not be that busy, and refused to meet us. Is he not here to help, getting one of his Assistance’s to contact us on his behalf.
I have been Evicted for a year now, I was last allowed to return once to retrieve some of my belongings.
One time only, My Lawyers acting on my behalf has Written and Requests on a Number Fronts for me to be allow back home, as I needed to have some of my Daily Necessities
My Lawyer(s) and I have visited the Housing Department on numerous occasions with no constructive results.
Before I go any further, I want you to know that I am Will Aware of all the Rules in the Books and Laws Blinding Rules.