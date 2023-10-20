Some caterers halt normal business to support fair exposure

A number of local caterers will suspend business to display products at food expos or fairs, local media has reported.

Many local eateries have struggled since the lifting of disease control measures due to their locations in traditional residential areas.

People have traveled from these areas out of Macau without a comparable number of tourists entering Macau, the representative of a regional realty agency has noted.

Fung Kin Fu, deputy executive director of the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, echoed this opinion and added that business in the upcoming two months will generally be busier.

Some caterers in traditional districts will participate in expos and display their products, departing from the usual practice of posting on social media, Fung told Macao Daily News.

He said the number of caterers registering for recent expos and fairs has outnumbered the quotas provided by respective organizers. To attend these expos and fairs, such as the upcoming Food Festival, these caterers will suspend business operations to focus on the special events, Fung said. Their shops will provide backing services to the operations at expos and fairs.

Fung also said that most caterers would earn several times more revenue at the annual Food Festival than they would have via standard shop operations period-

over-period.

Fung said caterers in tourist areas would need to expand their workforce. AL