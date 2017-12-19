Sound of Music at The Venetian | Maria and the von Trapps hit the stage with West End cast

The Sound of Music is slated to kick off its first show tomorrow at The Venetian Macao’s Venetian Theater, featuring a cast of 20 performers from Macau and Hong Kong.

The highly acclaimed production comes from the home of West End musical theater – the renowned London Palladium – where it recently celebrated 954 performances.

The musical features many memorable songs including “My Favorite Things,” “DO-RE-MI,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “The Lonely Goatherd,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and the title song “Sound of Music.”

The Sound of Music is inspired by a true story of Maria, the fun-loving governess who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by re-introducing them to music. The story culminates in the family’s escape across the Austrian mountains as tensions rise prior to the outbreak of World War II.

Featuring live music, sets, costume design and choreography and a stage that transforms from Nonnberg Abbey into the von Trapp mansion, to a backdrop of the picturesque Austrian hills and meadows, the musical will be at the theatre until January 7.

The main leads playing Maria and Captain von Trapp are in Macau for the first time, along with seven children from Macau, and 13 cast members who originate from Hong Kong.

The actor who plays Captain von Trapp, Nicholas Maude, was in the musical’s original show in London back in 2006, and has performed many of the male roles in the play.

“It’s lovely to be in [it] again,” he told the press.

“Every time we do the show it’s always a joy because we’re working with different people. It’s lovely because the entire [production] cast is from South Africa,” he added.

Meanwhile Carmen Pretorius, who plays Maria commented, “Local kids are very talented. So we’re really excited to see their characters grow and get to know them a bit better.”

The two actors noted that there are certain scenes to which they feel particularly attached, including the scene where the captain sings for the first time, followed by all the children hugging him.

“For me that was the best part of the show. It’s a lovely emotional moment. The children are always genuine in their emotions […] and they give everything,” he said.

Meanwhile, the children who play the von Trapp children noted that although the original story took place more than 60 years ago, the musical’s moral lessons will remain “timeless.”

“The themes of family friendship, love, compassion, within The Sound of Music, even if it’s 60 years old, they are timeless,” said one.

“Everything we learned in the show is something we take through in our normal lives, and outside of the house and school. It reminds you to set priorities in life,” said another.

