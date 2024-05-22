Sports day at Tap Seac Square from June 15

The Sports Bureau and MR.J Sports Association of Macau will co-host a two-day mass participation sports event sponsored by AXA Macau. Taking place June 15-16 in Tap Seac Square, the AXA Sports Carnival will feature three activity zones for all ages, including parent-child games, booth games, and an inflatable obstacle course. “We aim to provide relaxation and fitness through sport amid busy schedules,” said MR.J Sports Association head Manuela Chan. New elements include healthy food booths and a parent-child experience area for bonding over games. Chan said AXA shares the event’s goal of promoting positivity through an active lifestyle.

Related