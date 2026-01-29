SSM calls for vigilance as Nipah virus cases emerge in India

Local health authorities have called on residents to remain vigilant and take preventive measures following confirmed cases of the Nipah virus in India’s eastern state of West Bengal.

Dr. Lei Wai Seng, deputy director of Islands Hospital, yesterday said the hospital is seeking more information to better respond to the virus.

He added that infection control specialists at the hospital have been training staff and are maintaining close communication with the Health Bureau’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to follow and implement new policies as needed.

In a statement, the SSM said it is closely monitoring developments related to the outbreak and has advised residents to avoid non-essential travel to West Bengal.

For those currently in India, officials urged strict adherence to preventive measures and warned that anyone who develops flu-like symptoms after returning to Macau should seek medical attention immediately and disclose their recent travel and contact history to healthcare providers.

As a precautionary step, the government confirmed that health assessments and medical screenings will be strengthened at border checkpoints for travelers with relevant travel histories who display symptoms. The measure, authorities said, is aimed at early detection and prevention, even though travel links between Macau and India are indirect.

Indian authorities reported that they had contained a Nipah virus outbreak after confirming two cases in the eastern state of West Bengal, as several Asian countries tightened health screenings and airport surveillance for travelers arriving from India.

Nipah, a zoonotic virus first identified during a 1999 outbreak in Malaysia, spreads through fruit bats, pigs, and human-to-human contact.

There is no vaccine for the virus, which can cause high fevers, convulsions, and vomiting. The only treatment is supportive care to control complications and keep patients comfortable.

The virus has an estimated fatality rate of 40%–75%, according to the WHO, making it far more deadly than the coronavirus.

Health experts note that Nipah infection can present in various forms, ranging from asymptomatic or mild illness to severe respiratory disease and fatal encephalitis. Early symptoms often resemble those of influenza, including fever, headache, and muscle pain, while more serious cases may involve breathing difficulties, dizziness, drowsiness, and confusion.

The incubation period typically ranges from four to 14 days but can extend up to 45 days.

Flu rate at

moderate level

The current flu rate is at a moderate level, and the SSM has urged residents to get vaccinated ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, according to Dr. Lei.

He reported that the Cotai hospital sees an average of about 150 patients per day, with numbers reaching up to 300 during flu peaks or periods of higher patient flow. Staffing for the clinic has been organized to meet the highest expected demand, he said.

