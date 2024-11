SSM investigates gastroenteritis outbreak at nursery

The Health Bureau (SSM) reported a mass gastroenteritis incident involving four children from Class B at the Mother’s Association St. John’s Nursery (São Lázaro) on Nov. 18. Symptoms, including diarrhea and abdominal pain, began Nov. 17, prompting medical attention for some affected children. Initial investigations suggest a viral cause, as food was ruled out. Common culprits like norovirus and rotavirus are highly contagious, particularly in group settings. SSM urges strict hygiene practices among caregivers and food handlers to prevent further spread.

