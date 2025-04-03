Survey links increased internet use to weaker self-management in minors

A survey titled “Special Report on the Digital Literacy of Minors in Macao 2024” noted that as internet users age and their average daily internet usage time increases, their self-management abilities tend to weaken.

The Macao Association for Internet Research conducted a random telephone survey between July and August of last year, having targeted 1,000 local residents aged between six and 84.

The survey is an annual report that categorizes digital literacy into four dimensions on a scale of one to five, namely, “cyber skills”, “cyber safety”, “cyber ethics”, and “self-management”.

Comparing the findings with previous years, it was noted that the overall digital literacy score of users last year stood at 3.5, consistent with the scores from 2022 and 2023, indicating a stable trend.

Taking the age groups of 6 to 11 years, 12 to17 years, and 18 to 84 years as the basis for calculation, according to the findings, users aged 12 to 17 years scored the highest in overall digital literacy and internet skills, with scores of 3.6 and four points, respectively.

However, their self-management score was the lowest at 3.1 points, indicating that as internet usage duration and daily usage time increase, self-management abilities tend to weaken.

Additionally, the “self-management” scores of internet users aged 6 to 11 show a decreasing trend year by year, dropping from 3.7 in 2022 to 3.4 in 2023, and further declining to 3.3 last year.

The findings show that children aged 6 to 11 are more willing to report or complain about objectionable information, but they are also relatively more likely to use incorrect terminology when attacking others.

The findings point out that the Internet access rate for minors aged 6 to 11 remained above 80%, while those aged 12 to 17 were already online, primarily for social media platforms, including WeChat, YouTube, Rednote, Facebook and Instagram.

The findings noted that minors exhibit even higher levels of addiction to online social networking than adults. The findings indicated that children aged 6 to 11 spend an average of two hours a day online, while those aged 12 to 17 spend more than 4.7 hours daily, mainly with the use of mobile phones, followed by tablets.

In terms of AI, the usage rate of generative artificial intelligence (AI) among underage reached 28%, slightly higher than the 27% among adults.

Their knowledge of generative AI was measured at 54 % for minors and 70% for adults, with both figures showing an increase from 2023.

In the three dimensions of AI literacy – basic knowledge, application skills, and risk perception – minors scored higher than adults, according to the findings.

Their acceptance of generative AI is also greater than that of adult users, showing a stronger willingness to try and apply generative AI.

Speaking about recommendations, the association emphasizes the importance of helping minors expand the breadth and depth of their Internet usage, advocating for strengthening education on internet morality and guiding minors to access the internet in a civilized manner.

Additionally, it urges parents and guardians to set a good example in these practices.

The education sector is advised to continue strengthening cyber and AI literacy education for minors, enabling them to effectively use the internet and AI from an early age, while also enhancing their safety awareness and protective capabilities. Staff Reporter