SSM expresses concerns over rising obesity rates among residents

The Health Bureau (SSM) stated that the average life expectancy of Macau residents reached 83.3 years last year, but there is growing concern regarding the increasing risks of overweight and obesity, as well as the rise in the “three highs” – high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar.

The remarks were made by Wong Weng Man, chief of the bureau’s Health Promotion Division, during yesterday’s public radio broadcaster interview program. According to her, more than half of the adults in Macau are classified as overweight, with one in four experiencing chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, or cancer. These conditions are among the leading causes of death in the region, with about 80% of deaths last year being attributed to chronic diseases.

Wong noted that the average life expectancy of Macau residents has increased by five years since before the handover. However, she added that with the growing popularity of food culture – including fast food, takeaways, and hand-shaken drinks – there are concerns that the obesity rate among residents is likely to continue rising.

Next year, the decennial Macao Health Survey will be launched, with the bureau implementing various initiatives, such as the Healthy Enterprises and Healthy Campus Programs, to “strive to suppress” the rising trends in residents’ health, work, and study, the official said.

She added that the bureau also plans to provide ongoing training for family doctors to equip them with the skills to offer health advice on disease prevention to their patients.

Another SSM official, Chou Mei Fong, chief of Areia Preta Health Centre, emphasized the importance of scientific weight loss methods and cautioned against the use of diet pills and extreme dieting, which can result in inadequate basal metabolic intake.

She advised residents to set achievable weight loss targets and aim for gradual weight loss. Regarding dietary habits, she noted that a glass of hand-shaken drink can contain at least 500 calories. The official also recommended engaging in weekly aerobic and muscular exercises, such as stretching, walking, or jogging.

On the issue of childhood obesity, Chou remarked that health centres would first increase parents’ awareness of weight management. Staff Reporter