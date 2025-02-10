SSM reports two fatal influenza cases

The Health Bureau (SSM) confirmed two influenza-related deaths Friday, marking the sixth and seventh severe cases of the year. Both victims, a 69-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, were unvaccinated against seasonal flu and succumbed to complications from influenza A.

The first fatality, a 69-year-old resident with multiple chronic illnesses, was reported as the sixth severe case. Despite being hospitalized, her condition deteriorated, and she passed away. Medical authorities attributed her death to influenza A and pneumonia.

The second fatality, a 35-year-old man considered high-risk for influenza, began experiencing symptoms at the end of last month but delayed seeking medical care.

Earlier this month, he visited the Emergency Department at Conde de São Januário Hospital where he was diagnosed with the flu and prescribed medicine.

However, his condition worsened, and he was admitted to the hospital last week after developing chest pain.

Diagnosed with influenza A and acute myocarditis, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit and intubated before passing away on Friday.

Health officials confirmed that the influenza virus is currently active in Macau, with the epidemic having reached its peak.

The SSM urged residents, particularly high-risk groups such as pregnant women, children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses, to get vaccinated promptly.

To facilitate this, flu vaccination services will be available at multiple health centers across Macau from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pun Ka Lon, manager of the Peng On Tung Tele-Assistance Service, noted in a TDM report a slight increase in service users, rising from 1,200 to 1,300 in recent months. The center is also optimizing its 15-year-old database system, with upgrades expected to enhance services through technology and data analysis by the end of 2025.

Also, according to the same media outlet, Sou Leng Man, an emergency doctor at Kiang Wu Hospital, said its emergency department saw an average of 470 visits per day on weekdays and 530 visits during the holidays from February 1 to 7.

The number of visits remained stable, with an average waiting time of 32 to 40 minutes for patients with mild symptoms.

Over the past week, the hospital’s emergency department treated 30% to 40% of patients with flu-like symptoms. The positive rate for rapid influenza tests was around 22%, with 94% of cases identified as type A influenza. Doctors have been prescribing specific influenza medications, which are expected to last for more than five months.

In response, the hospital administered 620 flu vaccinations between February 3 and 8, with a peak of 240 on the final day. 70% percent of recipients were local residents.

Meanwhile, data from the SSM yesterday shows that more than 5,400 residents received flu vaccinations over the weekend. Victoria Chan