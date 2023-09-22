Stand-by tickets for Joe Hisaishi shows to go on sale

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced that stand-by tickets for Joe Hisaishi’s local concerts will go on sale from Sept. 23.

In an attempt to combat ticket scalping, the IC previously announced that ticketing and admission with identity verification will be imposed on Joe Hisaishi’s shows in Macau.

Knowing his popularity amount local people, the IC has employed a raffle system for the shows’ box office. Only raffle winners will be able to buy tickets to the shows.

Those who have not won ticket purchase rights in the first ticket raffle round can check the results of the second-round raffle from 3 p.m. tomorrow. Purchase right winners will also be notified by text message that same day.

Winners can purchase their tickets between 3 p.m. this Saturday and 11:59pm on September 27.

The shows have attracted nearly 70,000 registrants for the ticket raffle.

The IC also announced that tickets to Joe Hisaishi’s shows in Macau are non-transferrable but may be refunded before Oct. 13.

Also, ticket validation will commence from 6 p.m. on each show date. One-off entry validations will be issued to prevent ticket transfers after the shows commence.

In response to concerns that some ticket holders may not be able to attend the shows, the IC has established a refund mechanism specifically for this series of shows.

Vacant seats resulting from refunds will be made available for purchase according to the stand-by ranking.