The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council (HMO, formerly known as HKMAO) looks back on the history, governance, industries and development in the region since its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1999.

Macau, a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China, is marking a significant milestone: 25 years of thriving under the ‘One country, two systems” principle.

Over the past quarter-century, the region has achieved remarkable success across various sectors, fully embracing the ‘One country, two systems’ policy and establishing a “robust constitutional order while continuously enhancing its governance system, said the HMO in a WeChat post, uploaded Wednesday evening.

As nominations for Chief Executive candidates open on August 29, the HMO believes it is “an opportune moment to reflect on Macau’s achievements and challenges.”

The recent completion of the 6th Chief Executive Election Committee highlights Macau’s ongoing commitment to the ‘One country, two systems’ framework – shaping the region’s unique political and economic landscape, according to the council.

Since 1999, Macau was described in the post as “integrating its governance with the central government’s jurisdiction while maintaining a high degree of autonomy” by the HMO. Drawing on previous praises from President Xi Jinping, commending the SAR for its impressive progress – noting that collaboration between the central government and local authorities has created an environment conducive to these unprecedented developments.

Economically, Macau has witnessed transformation in this quarter-century, with its GDP increasing from MOP51.9 billion in 1999 to MOP444.5 billion in 2019, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 11%. This economic growth has positioned Macau among the world’s wealthiest regions, with per capita GDP soaring from USD15,000 to USD69,000. The economy has diversified beyond gaming, with significant advancements in finance, healthcare, and technology. The development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone further underscores Macau’s strategic integration into national development plans.

Socially, the HMO described the quality of life for residents as “improving significantly.” The government has prioritized education, implementing 15 years of free schooling and enhancing the standards of both basic and higher education. Cultural initiatives have flourished, with Macau recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and its Historic District designated as a World Heritage Site. Additionally, the SAR’s social security system, characterized by a two-tier structure and free medical services, has been lauded for its effectiveness, contributing to Macau’s reputation as one of the safest cities globally.

While the Covid-19 pandemic posed significant challenges, the HMO noted “the government’s swift response demonstrated resilience.” By activating public health measures and ensuring medical resource availability, “the SAR effectively controlled the outbreak and facilitated economic recovery.” Initiatives like the “consumption card” program were regarded as having helped stimulate the economy, showcasing the government’s commitment to maintaining social stability during turbulent times.

As Macau enters its new chapter, the newly elected Chief Executive and the SAR government face the task of continuing development while navigating internal and external challenges. The recently introduced “Macao Special Administrative Region Economic Moderate Diversification Development Plan (2024-2028)” aims to guide the region’s economic strategy, focusing on sustainable growth and innovation.

The principle of “patriots governing Macau” will remain pivotal. The government is undertaking legislative revisions to ensure that those in power align with national interests, reinforcing the political foundation necessary for sustained success.

Macau is poised to continue its remarkable trajectory, and the upcoming elections will be crucial in shaping the future of the region as it strives to write a new chapter in its ongoing story of success and resilience under the ‘One country, two systems” principle, stated the HMO. Nadia Shaw