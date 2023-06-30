Strategic independence promotes win-win China-New Zealand ties

When President Xi Jinping visited New Zealand in 2014, he wrote in a signed article published in The New Zealand Herald that “the two countries have set many records in China’s relations with developed countries” and called for “an even better future” for bilateral relations.

Nine years have passed and relations have indeed prospered. New Zealand was the first Western nation to sign a memorandum of cooperation with China under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, which it did in 2017. And despite the immense pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties caused by the Ukraine crisis, the two nations upgraded the protocol of their bilateral free trade agreement in 2021, which came into effect as scheduled in April 2022. China is benefiting New Zealand with its photovoltaic and wind power industries, while being a main customer of the latter’s dairy products. The trade volume in goods between the two countries reached $25.2 billion in 2022.

With President Xi meeting New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday, the two nations, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations half a year ago, have now opened a new chapter for their relations. The healthy and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries have much to do with New Zealand keeping aloof from the US-led China bashing.

On Tuesday, Hipkins said that differences should not define relations between the two countries, adding that what is important is to maintain candid exchanges and mutual respect.

In September 2021, after US President Joe Biden announced that the United States and the United Kingdom would help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, New Zealand stressed that it would not lift the ban on nuclear-powered ships entering its territorial waters.

Just as President Xi said, the two sides should continue to see each other as partners instead of rivals and opportunities rather than threats, and should consolidate the foundation for bilateral relations.

According to a release of the meeting between Xi and Hipkins, the two sides have agreed to keep expanding cooperation in economy and trade, education, technology, tourism as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

By demonstrating its willingness to carry forward the friendly and cooperative relations that it has forged with China, New Zealand is setting a good example for other developed countries, some of which follow the US’ lead without giving a thought to why they are doing so and whether it is the right thing to do. Although a member of the US-led Five Eyes Alliance, New Zealand has maintained its dignity and earned respect by shunning the gung ho participation in the US’ “Indo-Pacific” strategy that has brought so much shame on Australia, Canada and the UK.

