Student caught running parallel trading scheme

An 18-year-old secondary school student has been arrested for leading a cross-border parallel trading scheme involving registered pig offal valued at approximately MOP 70,000. The student was apprehended during a customs raid at an industrial building near the border gate.

The suspect confessed to customs inspectors that he was paid MOP 100 per hour to operate the distribution point but could not provide a valid business license. He did, however, present an import declaration and quarantine documents.

This illicit trade has raised the issue of significant criminal activity amongst youth and food safety concerns, as the goods were stored at room temperature. Wong Ka Ki, acting chief of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), urged students to “think twice before they act to avoid being exploited by criminals,” noting that such offenses could incur fines of up to MOP 50,000.

In the first quarter of this year, customs authorities reported 1,123 cases of parallel trading at the Zhuhai border. Local media also highlighted another incident where three secondary school students were caught with 550 USB drives strapped to their legs. Additionally, a separate crackdown in local districts resulted in the seizure of MOP 5.32 million worth of smuggled goods across 100 cases.

The DSEDJ expressed deep concern over students’ involvement in parallel trading schemes. The bureau has contacted the student’s school and is coordinating with counseling agencies to provide necessary support and intervention.

Customs authorities have warned that violators will face prosecution under the Foreign Trade Law, with potential fines reaching MOP 50,000. Moreover, seized goods will be declared as property of the MSAR.

In response to these incidents, the bureau is committed to promoting physical and mental health among students. The bureau plans to enhance awareness and education on preventing illegal activities in the upcoming school year.

Students are encouraged to maintain critical thinking skills, avoid making rapid judgments, and carefully consider the consequences of their actions. Those in need of assistance are urged to contact the Educational Counseling and Special Education Center. Nadia Shaw