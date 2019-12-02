Studio City kicks off month long Christmas Bazaar

A bazaar featuring local small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) kicked off yesterday afternoon at Melco Resort’s Cotai property, Studio City, and will run for the whole month of December.

Officially known as the Christmas Bazaar, the SME event is held at the resort’s French Garden, located on its podium level.

Melco has invited over 40 local SMEs to showcase products and services at the festively decorated outdoor marketplace. The resort operator stated that the event is to nurture local entrepreneurship and help build a sustainable Macau.

Akiko Takahashi, executive vice president and chief of staff to chairman and CEO, said, “today, we are excited to combine our efforts towards this objective with Melco’s celebrated beyond-gaming offerings through the Studio City Christmas Bazaar to bring festive entertainment to our guests, visitors and the local community.”

Officiating guest Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of Macao Government Tourism Office said, “With the expected increase in Macau’s visitor numbers for the month of December, we are pleased to witness Melco continue to present such meaningful and exciting non-gaming offerings as the Christmas Bazaar at Studio City to attract both local residents and overseas visitors.”

Three charity organizations, Caritas Macau, The Fuhong Society and The Salvation Army, were also invited to share a booth at the market. The former two will sell handmade merchandises, some made by their service users. The Salvation Army will promote eco-friendly lifestyle. All proceeds will go towards charity at the respective organizations.

Open to the public daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the bazaar represents a wide range of local businesses offering food and beverages, handicrafts, toys, decorations and furnishings, and other gift categories, and targets visitors, tourists, and gift shoppers during the festive month. There will also be a range of family-friendly activities such as face painting, handicraft workshops, performances and giveaways. AL