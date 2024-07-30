Study on sick leave management highlights need to address abuse

A recent study conducted in Macau has shed light on the intricacies of sick leave management, urging employees and policymakers to adopt strategic measures to address the problem effectively.

Published by Kelvin Leong, vice president of Executive Committee and Director of Youth Committee of the University of Macau Alumni Association, the study delves into the patterns of sick leave among Macau’s civil servants and corporate employees.

The findings highlight the need for improved sick leave management strategies to curb misuse and enhance workplace productivity.

The study, which included six in-depth interviews across different industries, had 349 respondents.

According to the survey, 24.3% of respondents admitted to abusing sick leave, and 48.5% suspected their colleagues of abusing sick leave.

For Leong, “this reflects the trust issues among colleagues and the challenges of sick leave management.”

“Notably, some large companies provide more sick leave days than the regulations require to avoid being seen as unethical and to maintain their corporate image,” he added.

While the data shows sick leave in Macau is relatively low compared to other developed countries, with employees taking an average of 3.024 sick leave days per year, the study underscores the importance of addressing the root causes of sick leave misuse.

The research reveals the detrimental impact of sick leave, not only on financial losses for employers but also on the psychological well-being and workload of colleagues.

Sick leave misuse poses a significant threat to the relationship between employers and employees.

When individuals work while unwell, it not only diminishes work efficiency but also impacts morale.

Conversely, when sick leave is abused, it can lead employers to question the integrity of their workforce, potentially necessitating work reassignments and fostering dissatisfaction among other employees.

Factors influencing sick leave vary, with work stress, motivation, shift work, permitted sick leave days, and percentage of annual leave used playing pivotal roles.

The research noted employees are more likely to take sick leave when faced with heightened work stress, shift work requirements, or limited annual leave options. Addressing these factors can significantly impact sick leave frequency and employee well-being.

The case study involving Macau customs officers, as unveiled by the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), further underscores the urgency of effective sick leave management.

In late April, the CCAC found that two customs officers in Macau fraudulently obtained over 2,300 sick leave days, costing the government over MOP3 million in wages.

For the author, by delving into the nuances of sick leave dynamics, organizations can craft tailored policies to curb absenteeism rates more effectively.

“Sick leave issue negatively impacts Macau’s workplace and economy, but it can be effectively addressed through proper management measures,” said Leong.

For instance, provisions for additional leave time for shift workers to balance stress levels can prove beneficial.

While some companies have adopted innovative strategies like incentivizing healthy attendance, these approaches may not be universally applicable, especially for smaller enterprises.

The research noted that by implementing targeted policies that cater to employees’ needs and promoting a culture of transparency and accountability, organizations can foster healthier work environments and mitigate the negative repercussions of sick leave abuses. Victoria Chan