Suncity group reflects on contributions amid legal challenges

The defunct Suncity Group took to Facebook this week to reflect on its past contributions to Macau amid ongoing legal challenges facing its former executives.

In a lengthy post Saturday, the group’s remaining Facebook page issued its first public statement since November 2021. The post addressed former colleagues and friends, detailing Suncity’s connection to Macau over the past 16 years.

“Macau is my home and my roots,” the post declared, underscoring the founder’s commitment to enhancing the city’s global standing.

The post highlighted extensive efforts to promote Macau as a leading entertainment and cultural hub. It stated Suncity has organized over 50 major concerts and performances and invested heavily in tourism promotions over the years. Key sponsored events included the Macau Grand Prix, Macau International Film Festival, and Miss Macau pageant.

“Additionally, Suncity Group has been a strong supporter of social welfare and sports development in Macau,” the post read. It noted significant charitable donations, establishing a volunteer team, and founding several sports teams.

“The only reason I have contributed so much to Macau is because I truly love this place!” the post said.

The post has accumulated more than 500 shares and close to 800 comments as of writing last night.

The message comes after former CEO Alvin Chau received an 18-year prison sentence in January for under-the-table betting and illicit gaming tied to Suncity. Chau had appealed the ruling in what he called an “open letter” to Chinese President Xi Jinping, pleading for a reduced term.

However, in a recent development, the Court of Final Appeal rejected Chau’s appeal, upholding the 18-year sentence. The court also denied appeals from eight other co-defendants, maintaining respective sentences from nine to 18 years.

Suncity Group terminated operations in Macau after the arrest of its management in 2021. Its assets were auctioned off to pay compensation demands from authorities. The company is now rebranded as LET Group in Hong Kong.

Victoria Chan