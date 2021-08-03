Suncity’s Alvin Chau donates MOP3m to Henan

Alvin Chau, the CEO and director of local junket and entertainment operator Suncity Group, donated MOP3 million to flood relief in the Henan province of China, the company recently announced.

In a statement, the junket operator noted that he is very concerned with the flood-stricken situation in Henan province and has personally pledged MOP3 million to support frontline flood relief, material aid buying, and prompt post-disaster reconstruction.

The donation will be delivered through the coordination of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau Special Administrative Region.

Several weeks ago, Henan province was struck by torrential rain that caused massive floods across it, claiming several lives. In the statement, the group described a “flood disaster [that] has broken Chinese people’s hearts across the country.”

Chau recalled the scenes when Macau was hit in 2017 by Super Typhoon Hato and the city was devastated. He stressed that he could “fully relate” to the floods in Henan.

The six gambling concessionaires have each donated MOP10 million to rebuilding and relief in the province. Levo Chan, owner of another junket, Tak Chun Group, has announced a personal donation of 2 million Chinese yuan in association with his wife, artist Ady An. AL