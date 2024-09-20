Taiwanese businessman’s gaming debt to Alvin Chau scales to MOP1.5 billion

A significant figure in Taiwan’s ongoing corruption scandal has been revealed to owe former junket operator Alvin Chau a staggering NT$6 billion (approximately MOP1.52 billion) in gaming debts, according to Taiwanese media reports.

Sheen Ching-Jing, chairman of the Core Pacific Group, was detained at the end of August for his involvement in a redevelopment scandal linked to a luxury project in downtown Taipei.

This case has also implicated former leader candidate Ko Wen-je, who was arrested earlier this month as part of the investigation into alleged irregularities during his tenure as mayor from 2014 to 2022.

Ko, who previously enjoyed considerable support from younger voters, is suspected of facilitating an increase in the project’s floor area ratio (FAR), which prosecutors claim benefitted Sheen’s business interests.

A report by Mirror Media indicated that Sheen had signed 17 promissory notes to Chau’s Hong Kong company, reflecting his substantial financial obligations.

His inability to meet these commitments led to a court attempt in 2017 to seize assets linked to him, including the Tao Zhu Yin Yuan residential tower, known for its eco-friendly design and luxury apartments.

In addition to his financial troubles, Sheen is accused of offering Taipei City councilor Angela Ying a “donation” of NT$47 million as part of the bribery allegations tied to the redevelopment project.

The Taipei District Court has ruled these funds a bribe rather than a charitable contribution, further complicating Sheen’s legal situation.

The investigation continues to unfold as multiple individuals connected to the case remain detained, including Ko and former deputy mayor Pong Cheng-sheng.