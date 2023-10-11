Suspected leader in RMB4.5 million theft handed over to PJ

The suspected leader of a criminal group involved in a RMB4.5 million cash theft from a passenger at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal earlier this year has been transferred to the Judiciary Police (PJ). He was apprehended in a joint operation by Macau and mainland authorities in late August.

The alleged ringleader was among the six individuals detained by police on both sides of the border, including the mother and a brother of the main suspect.

He was arrested by mainland police in Wuhan and subsequently handed over to local authorities through judicial cooperation mechanisms.

According to the PJ, the victim, a local resident, was carrying several pieces of luggage containing RMB4.5 million in cash. He was followed by the group, who had been waiting for an opportunity to steal the bags.

The opportunity arose when the victim visited the restroom at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal.

With the arrest of the six suspects, the PJ managed to recover RMB1.3 million of the stolen cash. It is suspected that the remainder had been transferred to various accounts that are still under investigation.

The PJ stated yesterday that the main suspect will face charges of aggravated fraud and crimes related to running a criminal organization.

Investigations and questioning of the detained suspects are ongoing. The PJ has not ruled out the possibility that the group is involved in more activities associated with laundering the stolen funds.