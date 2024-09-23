Suspended lawyer involved in Kong Chi case

Another defendant in the case involving former deputy prosecutor Kong Chi is a lawyer who has already been suspended from office by the courts, according to TDM.

Ho Kam Meng reported being linked to Kong’s controversial case.

Ho’s profile has been removed from the Macau Lawyers Association website, signaling repercussions from an ongoing investigation.

Sources confirm the Macau Lawyers Association acted on an order from an investigating judge to suspend Ho, according to the report.

The exact allegations against him remain unclear, but are reportedly related to misconduct during his legal duties.

It is still uncertain whether Ho will face trial in connection with Kong’s or if he will be tried separately.

Kong’s retrial is set for July 2025 after the Public Prosecutor’s Office successfully appealed a prior verdict acquitting him of several charges, including corruption and abuse of power.

Kong, who has been on unpaid leave since 2022, was originally sentenced to 17 years in prison for his crimes but benefited from a lack of evidence on one key charge related to secret societies. LV