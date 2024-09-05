T8 triggers flight cancellations and disruptions in air and sea Traffic

The city is already experiencing significant disruptions to its air and sea traffic as Typhoon Signal No. 8 is set to be hoisted at 10 p.m. tonight, while bus transportation will have some routes operating until 11 p.m.

“The Macau International Airport has reported the cancellation of 28 flights from Macau scheduled for today and five for Friday, with a total of 55 flights canceled due to the passage of the typhoon.

The majority of these flights are operated by local flag carrier Air Macau, along with Spring Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Xiamen Airlines, Vietjet, and Cebu Pacific Air. According to the website, the latest flight that took off was at 5:18 p.m. en route to Bangkok.

Flights to Chongqing, Kaohsiung, Manila, and Beijing still have check-in counters open, with departures scheduled between 6:55 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Additionally, Starlux Airlines announced the cancellation of at least 10 flights between Taiwan and Macau for today and tomorrow. Ferry travel services have also been halted.

The last ferry from the Outer Harbor to Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, departs at 4 p.m., while the last ferry from Taipa to Sheung Wan departs at 2 p.m.

Ferries from the Outer Harbor to Hong Kong International Airport will be canceled tomorrow.

Additionally, passenger ferry services between Macau and Shenzhen, as well as sea tour services from Macau, have been suspended due to a tropical cyclone. The shipping company may also cancel or adjust specific flights on Saturday, according to the Marine and Water Bureau.

“It is expected that winds in Macau will gradually strengthen during the daytime, with thunderstorms becoming more frequent,” the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau said in its recent statement. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong-Macao-Zhuhai Bridge will close at 9 p.m., with the last bus scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

All other bridges will close 90 minutes after Signal No. 8 is issued, and bus services will gradually cease operations.

Bus operators TCM and Transmac have announced their last bus arrangements. The last bus from TCM will operate from 9:40 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., depending on the route.

The last bus from Transmac will depart between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

In Hong Kong, the Observatory announced that Gale or Storm Signal No. 8 will be issued at 6:20 p.m. as Super Typhoon Yagi approaches the region. According to the forecast track, Yagi is expected to pass approximately 300 kilometers to the southwest of Hong Kong tonight and tomorrow morning. The Strong Wind Signal No. 3 has been in effect since 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

*The Macau Daily Times will not be published tomorrow (Friday) due to Typhoon Signal No. 8 weather conditions affecting printing and distribution.