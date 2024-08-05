Taipa Grande station records hottest day of 2024

The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) has issued an orange hot weather alert, warning residents of extreme heat in the coming days. The Taipa Grande meteorological station reported a scorching 34.6 degrees Celsius yesterday, marking the highest temperature of the year. Yesterday afternoon, the Outer Harbour station recorded an even hotter 37.1 degrees stressing the severity of the current heatwave. The SMG has warned temperatures may soar to 36 degrees or higher in some areas. Authorities have advised the public to take precautions against heatstroke, including avoiding direct sun exposure and staying hydrated.

Related