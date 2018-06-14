Taiwan wants to attract more tourists from the SARs

While Macau is attempting to find a solution to become a world tourism and leisure center, Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city and Penghu County are offering several options for a richer and more educational experience for its visitors.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Macau organized a trip to Taiwan for local media, in particular, to the cities of Kaohsiung and Penghu County.

The trip followed right after the 2018 Kaohsiung Travel Fair, which took place between June 8 and June 11.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), together with Switzerland’s and Hong Kong’s tourism authorities, participated in the fair in order to promote Macau tourism in Kaohsiung city.

On Tuesday, the visiting group comprising of Macau’s media was taken to the Kaohsiung wetland educational garden.

As informed by a representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Macau, this media trip carried a mission of bringing some of Taiwan’s tourism information to the Macau public.

In regards to the exploration of tourism products, Taiwan has put its focus on sea and island tourism, including tourists coming from Macau, so they can know more about Taiwan’s sea and islands, in particular the attractions in Penghu County.

On Tuesday, the group visited the Old Railway Bridge Hanging Trail.

The Kaohsiun-Pingtung Old Bridge was built by the Japanese engineer Ilida Toyozi and completed in 1913.

A century later, it was revitalized and renovated by the Municipal Government in line with the principle of “not losing any original components”, producing the Old Railway Bridge Hanging Trail, and providing a viewing platform on which tourists could relax.

In total, 26 official nature attractions can be found across the entire Kaohsiung city, including more than 10 wetland gardens.

On a daily basis, at least two flights are being operated between Kaohsiung and Macau.

Yesterday, the Macau media visiting group was led to Penghu islands. In September and October, Penghu will host the 2018 Most Beautiful Bays in the World Club, which was founded in France in 1996.

According to Chen Kuang Fu, Magistrate of Penghu County, both representatives of Macau and of Hong Kong will attend the 2018 Most Beautiful Bays in the World Club.

“Both Macau and Hong Kong will have yachts exhibited at the 2028 Most Beautiful Bays in the World Club,” said Chen.

In addition, the Penghu County Magistrate noted that starting from August until December, each week, there will be two direct flights between Penghu and Hong Kong.

Chen has welcomed Macau residents to visit Penghu by taking the aforementioned flights.

The Penghu Islands stretch 60 kilometers north to south and 40 kilometers east to west.

The Penghu Islands are scattered in seas where a branch of the Japan Current passes by, bringing with it a wealth of marine resources. The islands, only 20 of which are inhabited, have a total land area of approximately 127 square kilometers. Julie Zhu, Kaohsiung*

*The journalist is in Taiwan at the invitation of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Macau

