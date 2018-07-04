Taxi complaint hotline records 10 calls in two days

The Public Security Police Force (PSP)’s inclusion of a specific telephone line to address complaints related to taxi infractions which launched on June 29 has recorded a total of 10 notification calls during the first two days of operation, a PSP spokesperson said during yesterday’s press conference at PSP facilities.

To access this new line, people who wish to report taxi malpractice should call the PSP Hotline on 2837 4214.

According to the same spokesperson, the 10 calls received on the first two days were mostly related to cases where the transport was denied by drivers, or overcharging matters.

With the introduction of this line, the police are seeking to be warned as quickly as possible about these cases in order to dispatch a traffic officer to the location of the event.

According to a statement released by the PSP, a total of 399 taxi offences were detected in June. Over 300 of those offences were related to overcharging and drivers refusing to carry passengers.

