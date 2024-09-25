TCM forum: catalyst for regional health cooperation

The Health Bureau (SSM) held the “Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Forum” earlier this week, aimed at enhancing regional cooperation through traditional medicine. The event featured officials, including Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong who emphasized the significance of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) – its cultural heritage and role in health innovation. The forum included keynote speeches and discussions on the modernization and internationalization of traditional medicine. Agreements were signed to deepen cooperation in professional health training with Zhejiang and Sichuan provinces, further integrating Macau into the traditional medicine landscape globally.

