Team Macau secures two medals in University Games

The Macau, China team has claimed two medals on the first day of the FISU World University Games.

Over the weekend, the 31st edition of the games opened in Chengdu, Sichuan, with Team Macau competing in the Nandao sub-event of the Martial Arts (Wushu) event. Wong Sam In secured a bronze medal with 9,506 points. The same athlete also won a gold medal at the Nanquan sub-event yesterday.

Meanwhile, in the men’s Nangun, Cheung Loi Chit from Macau and Lee Wai Leong from Malaysia came second and third, respectively.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong expressed her congratulations to the athletes, as well as wishing the team all the best in the games. She also praised the commitment of the team of coaches and colleagues in the sport arm.

She also emphasized that resources and support for training have been invested to provide assistance to athletes on all levels.

To promote the professional development of competition sports, the government has formulated an athlete training subsidization scheme in the hopes of cultivating elite athletes. Scientific elements have also been introduced to training plans to improve scientific training. Special support was also provided to athletes preparing for major sport events.

The SAR government will continue to support the development of various sports, create more favorable conditions for athlete training, promote the echelon construction of training teams and support the growth of athletes, among other strategies, Ao Ieong added.

Chinese athletes dominated Taolu of Wushu at the 31st FISU World University Games, pocketing three golds and one bronze in the Chengbei Gymnasium in Chengdu, southwestern China, on Sunday.

On Saturday, the first competition day of Wushu, China took four out of six gold medals on offer.

“When athletes begin to show Taolu, they set an imaginary opponent in their minds, and show the connotation of offense and defense with different movements and punches,” said Yu Bo, Taolu coach of the Chinese Wushu team, adding that he hoped all athletes around the globe could learn martial arts spirit from each other.