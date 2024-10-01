Technical glitch disrupts LRT’s first day of free rides

Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, has reassured the public regarding the recent malfunction of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system, attributing the issue to a technical glitch.

His comments came after the system experienced a breakdown on the first day of a three-day free ride promotion created to welcome Golden Week travelers.

Rosário stated that the LRT was running 50% more trips than usual during this busy period. “In the case of any incident, the system will immediately halt operations to ensure passenger safety. Even minor signal issues can cause a complete shutdown,” he explained.

With the free light rail service coinciding with Golden Week and upcoming anniversary celebrations in October and December, the Secretary announced plans to increase train capacity. This initiative aims to better manage peak passenger flow and enhance overall traffic efficiency across the city’s infrastructure.

He also highlighted the safety mechanisms in place that trigger an immediate stop if there are signal reception difficulties. Investigations into the recent technical issues remain a top priority for his team.

As Macau anticipates an influx of over 100,000 tourists daily, Rosário urged the public to remain patient with the LRT system.

He emphasized the importance of expanding the existing network to ensure long-term operational efficiency.

Staff Reporter