Temperature drop expected next week

The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) predicts that in the coming days, the region will be affected by a trough of low pressure, which will lead to an increase in showers and a few thunderstorms. Early next week, showers are expected to decrease, but visibility will remain relatively low. Subsequently, a surge of the northeast monsoon is expected to reach the coastal areas of South China, bringing a drop in temperature and slightly cooler weather, along with strengthening northerly winds affecting the city.

