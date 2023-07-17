Temperature soars as typhoon edges closer

Macau saw its temperature nearing 39 degrees Celsius Saturday as Tropical Storm Talim continued to edge towards the Southern Chinese coast.

Talim entered the 800-kilometer radius of Macau Friday evening, bringing scorching hot weather to the city during most of Saturday. The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) issued the Orange High Temperature warning.

The mercury at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal recorded 38.6 degrees Celsius Saturday afternoon, while most of the city’s other official measurement stations displayed temperatures at or over 36 degrees Celsius.

However, the hot weather did not discourage tourists.

Shops around the Central district were packed – in part because of the air-conditioning – while streets were filled with people, some of whom were holding umbrellas to provide shelter from direct sunlight.

The weather only cooled slightly after midnight yesterday, when the city saw heavy rainfall that triggered a yellow rainstorm warning.

The soaring air temperatures also caused a slight increase in the number of cases of heat stroke, Dr Ho Chi Nap from the private Kiang Wu Hospital told local media outlet Macao Daily News.

He revealed that recently, there had been more patients with heat stroke, but stressed that the rise was only in the single-digits. Most of those affected experienced minor heat stroke after being exposed to the outdoor environment. For the time being, there was no severe cases reported.

Ho suggested that dizziness, accelerated heartbeat and difficulty breathing can be preliminary symptoms of heat stroke. People experiencing such symptoms should immediately stop whatever they are doing and relocate to shaded areas with good ventilation. Wet clothes may be used for comfort.

Two residents told the same media outlet that under the excruciating heat in the past few days, they have reduced outdoor activities and tried their best to remain indoors with air-conditioning. Children were also kept indoors to avoid the heat.