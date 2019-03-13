The Parisian targets 600 participants for charity run

The Parisian Macao is set to stage its second Light The Night Run charity vertical race at its Eiffel Tower replica on April 13 at 7 p.m. as part of a wellness and fitness fun weekend. To be held for two days, the event will incorporate health-oriented activities, education, music and cuisine.

Light The Night Run invites professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts to climb 750 steps to the tower’s observation deck on the 37th floor, where the race will end.

The event is aiming to attract 600 contestants for the Full Run, which is the activity that involves running around The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao twice before tackling the ascent.

Another activity is the Tower Fun Run – which only incorporates the tower climb.

Last year, the Full Run booked out in the first two days with over 530 contestants registering to take part in the Full Run.

Registration fees for the event will be donated to Macau IC2 Association to sponsor its upcoming Art for Community event, and to Caritas Macau to allow its users with restricted mobility to gain free access to its stair climber service.

Macau IC2 Association is the first association of its kind in the SAR to be led by members with intellectual disabilities. It offers regular training courses and organizes events and visits for its members, providing a platform for them to develop and learn to express their feelings, needs and ideas.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said that the event is a response to last year, when local participants showed great interest in health and fitness.

“We’re very happy to see that Macau citizens are so interested in health and fitness and really support this kind of family activity. We’re going to make it more difficult this year so you have to run around the [two properties] before you climb the 750-steps of the Eiffel Tower,” said Wong.

“This is probably the most romantic run of Macau – if you survive it,” Wong jested. “The event is very meaningful, we’re happy that we can support two charities that are dear to [us].”

Wong pledged that the gaming operator would continually contribute to the community and to the activity calendar of the SAR. LV

