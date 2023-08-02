Three apprehended for drug dealing and sex work

A man and two women have been apprehended for drug dealing and conducting sex work respectively, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has disclosed.

All from the Chinese mainland, the women, 37 and 42, are sisters and have been overstaying in Macau since March 2020 and two months ago respectively, the police added. The man is 42 years of age.

The police disclosed that they were investigating a sex worker case involving illicit narcotics, in which members of a syndicate allegedly transport drugs to Macau for sale. The police later discovered the man’s connection with the case.

In an afternoon over the last weekend, the man entered Macau through the Border Gate checkpoint and checked in to a hotel in the Northern district. While keeping an eye on the man, the police observed the man and the younger sister leaving the hotel. Intercepting them, the police found three small packs of methamphetamine, 1.9 grams, as well as a methamphetamine pill. Searching their room, the police found and seized 21.72 grams of methamphetamine and a namesake pill. Drug handling and consumption tools were also found.

Searching the ZAPE apartment the younger sister had rented, the police found the elder sister as well as more narcotics handling and consumption tools.

Later, the man admitted to taking the drugs to Macau from mainland China to deliver to the younger sister, who purchased the drugs for MOP2,000 per pack. He also admitted to having consumed drugs in the hotel room.

The younger sister admitted to taking drugs with her sex service clients for HKD12,500 per five hours. She has provided such services five times. Only the younger sister had positive results on a drug test.

The apartment, meanwhile, was suspected of being used as an illegal hostel. The police found five other tenants, among them a Burmese man on overstay status and a mainland man allegedly conducting illegal currency exchange.

Restaurateur allegedly burgles a rooftop apartment

A mainland restaurateur allegedly burgled a rooftop apartment near the Mount Fortress and took property valued at MOP1,400. The suspect, 50, has denied committing the crime.

The PJ was notified of the burglary at 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim declared losing a backpack and some other property. Investigations showed that the burglar had entered the apartment through a window at about 1 a.m. the same day. The PJ believed the suspect was involved and arrested him in a hotel in the ZAPE district.