Three arrested for allegedly altering casino records for HKD280,000 perks

Three people have been arrested for allegedly manipulating the computer system of a local casino and subsequently obtaining membership rewards that added up to HKD279,000 in value, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced yesterday at a press briefing.

The three suspects are Cheong, 51, male, unemployed; Chang, 58, female, unemployed; and Chan, 59, male, retired. The latter two are married.

Police received a report from a casino in Cotai on Nov. 30, 2023 following the incident.

From the surveillance system, it was suspected that a pit supervisor, Cheong, manipulated the computer system used by the casino to record bets and assign points to registered members.

It was believed that Cheong entered the membership numbers of his accomplices – temporarily Chang and Chan – and altered the average bets and play times, so as to gift additional membership points to these accounts.

Using points achieved through manipulation, the accomplices redeemed gifts from the casino, such as ferry tickets, food vouchers, junket chips and cash rebates.

Apart from these, the accomplices also enjoyed premium services due to their higher membership tiers. It was disclosed that they had, fraudulently, received free hotel accommodation.

During their investigation, police discovered that Cheong had manipulated the computer system at least 26 times when his accomplices were gambling at the casino.

There were another 104 times when Cheong manipulated the computer system without his accomplices gambling at the casino.

On March 6, PJ inspectors intercepted the three outside their residences in Taipa’s Northern District.

The inspectors found Cheong carrying HKD10,000 in cash, believed to be the result of the crime. At the residence of Chang and Chan, the inspectors found 16 bottles of liquor, seven tumblers, four boxes of cosmetic products, a hair dryer and three suitcases.

Employees from the casino later confirmed that these items make up the redeemable gifts available to members who cash in their points. The gifts were said to be worth HKD30,350.

The police did not rule out the possibility of there being more individuals involved in this crime. They are still in search of various redeemed gifts. Although charges have been pressed against the three criminals in question, the police’s investigation is ongoing.

In another case, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has charged a man who jaywalked and broke a mid-road barrier in front of the Riviera residential estate, police have confirmed in a statement.

The news first broke when dashcam footage went viral on Facebook. It depicted a man trying to cross the road from in front of the aforementioned residential estate. There was no legal crossing facility at the location and, due to current road work, the middle of the road remains blocked by traffic cones and plastic barriers.

While reaching the mid-road barriers, the man swung his right arm and cracked through one of the barriers to make a way to pass.

Seeing the video, police initiated an investigation and intercepted the man near Rua da Praia do Manduco. On him, the police found a paper cutter. The man told the police that he had consumed alcoholic beverages the previous night and could not remember causing the damage.

It was later confirmed that the man had pushed a blue plastic barrier on the sidewalk near the Riviera, jeopardizing the safety of other road users.

The man has been passed to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) on allegations of damaging property and the possession of prohibited weapons. He was also fined for jaywalking.