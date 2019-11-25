Three new routes at MIA by mid-December

Three new routes will be opened at the Macau International Airport between now and mid-December, in addition to the resumption of the Pattaya route in January, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Flights will be launched on three different dates to and from three cities: two in the mainland and one in Southeast Asia. The three routes will be between Macau and Shenyang, capital city of Liaoning Province, Nantong of Jiangsu Province, as well as Hanoi in Vietnam. The Shenyang route will include a stopover in Nanchang, capital city of Jiangxi province.

On the other hand, Thai AirAsia’s service to Thailand’s Pattaya, which was suspended in September this year, will be resumed on January 13, 2020 for three services per week.

Spring Airlines operates the Liaoning-through-Nanchang route, which opened yesterday, three times a week. The Nantong route, operated by Donghai Airlines, will also be three times a week. Donghai Airlines is new to the Macau market and will start operating the route on December 10.

By December 15, Macau will have daily flight services to Hanoi by Vietnam Airlines, the Southeast Asian country’s flag carrier.

Popularity of the Macau International Airport among air travelers is on the rise. Counting only the third quarter, the airport has handled 2.5 million passengers, which amounted to a 17% increase compared with the same period last year. AL