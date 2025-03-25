Three police cadets dismissed from public service for indecent behavior

The Office of the Secretary for Security (GSS) has announced the conclusion of internal disciplinary procedures regarding a case of indecent behavior involving three students from the Academy of Public Security Forces.

The incident, which occurred in September 2023, involved two police trainees touching each other inappropriately, while a third person recorded the activity with a mobile phone.

The footage was subsequently released to the public via social media, with users able to identify the location as well as the uniforms identifying those involved as police academy recruits.

Following an internal review, the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, approved the decision to terminate the public employment of all three students.

According to the Secretary, the students were dismissed shortly after the video was released due to their failure in the “Personal Performance” module, attributed to their misconduct.

The GSS emphasized its commitment to maintaining discipline and professionalism in training security personnel, reaffirming that any actions violating the standards of conduct and integrity expected of future security officers would be addressed strictly and promptly.

The GSS also expressed a zero-tolerance approach to behavior that could compromise the reputation and credibility of the institution. LV