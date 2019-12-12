Three veterans of Executive Council to remain in next government

Macau’s incoming Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, has completed the procedures for the formation of the Executive Council for the fifth-term government, according to a statement released by the Government Information Bureau.

The 11 appointees for the Executive Council are André Cheong Weng Chon, Leonel Alberto Alves, Peter Lam Kam Seng, Chan Chak Mo, Frederico Ma Chi Ngai, Lee Chong Cheng, Chan Ka Leong, Iau Teng Pio, Ieong Tou Hong, Zhang Zong Zhen, and Chao Weng Hou.

Their appointment will be published in the Official Gazette on December 20, when the 11 will also be sworn into office.

Only three members of the current ExCo have been reappointed to stay for Ho Iat Seng’s government, and they are Chan Chak Mo, Leonel Alverto Alves, and Lam Kam Seng.

Yesterday, Chan Chak Mo commented that the ExCo is a family where people can talk freely. Chao Weng Hou said he hopes to bring young people’s voice to the Council, according to a report by TDM.

Ho said he believed that the appointees would fulfil their duties in line with the Basic Law, serve Macau with loyalty and integrity, and strive to advance the implementation of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle. The role of the Executive Council is to assist the Chief Executive in policymaking.

After the announcement, current Chief Executive Chui Sai On extended his congratulations to all members of the ExCo.

Chui believes that, in the future, the appointed members will effectively assist the next Chief Executive in making decisions and jointly promote the sustainable development of Macau. Chui also fully endorsed the effectiveness of the work of the members of his Executive Council. Daniel Beitler, Julie Zhu

Leonel Alberto Alves

Born in Macau in 1957, Leonel Alberto Alves graduated in Law from the Classical University of Lisbon in 1980. He is a lawyer and member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an existing member of the MSAR Executive Council, Chairman of the Macau Security Forces and Services Disciplinary Supervisory Committee, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Monetary Authority of Macau, Chairman of the General Assembly of the Holy House of Mercy of Macau, as well as Chairman of the Council of the Macanese Communities. He was awarded the Professional Medal of Merit in 2002 and the Silver Lotus Medal of Honor in 2019.

Chan Chak Mo

Born in Hong Kong in 1951, Chan Chak Mo holds degrees in business management from Menlo College of California, and the International Open University of Asia (Macau). He is an existing member of the Executive Council, as well as a lawmaker at the Legislative Assembly, member of the Election Commission for the Election of the Chief Executive, member of the Urban Renewal Council, Secretary-General of the Macao Olympic and Sports Committee, Chairman of the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macau, vice-president of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau, and president of various sports associations, among others. He was awarded with the Medal of Merit for Tourism in 2003 and the Silver Lotus Medal of Honor in 2019.

Peter Lam Kam Seng

Peter Lam was born in Macau in 1949. In 2010, he received an honorary PhD in Business Management from the University of Science and Technology of Macau. He is a member of the MSAR Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the University of Macau, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Macau Renova Urbana, SA”, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Macau Foundation, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the Macau Civil Construction and Property Development Association, Vice President of the Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association, and Vice President of the Tong Sin Tong Charitable Association. He was awarded the Medal of Merit for Industry and Commerce, awarded by the MSAR Government in 2001, and the Silver Lotus Medal of Honor in 2009.

ANDRÉ CHEONG WENG CHON

Secretary for Administration and Justice of the next Macau government, André Cheong was born in Beijing in 1966. He graduated in Portuguese from the University of Foreign Languages of Beijing and graduated in Law from the University of Macau. Prior to the transfer of sovereignty, he was Director of the Macau Land and Real Estate Registry Office. From 2000 to 2014, he was Director of the Legal Affairs Bureau. He has been Commissioner against Corruption since December 2014, and will be succeeded by Chan Tsz King, currently the assistant chief prosecutor.

Frederico Ma Chi Ngai

Ma Chi Ngai, born in Hong Kong in 1973, acquired a PhD in economics from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 2006. He is a businessman, Chairman of the Board of the Macau Science and Technology Development Fund, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Strategic Studies Committee of the Macao Chamber of Commerce. He was awarded the Medal of Merit for Industry and Commerce in 2011.

Lee Chong Cheng

Born in Macau in 1965, Lee Chong Cheng has held a masters in management of public and philanthropic affairs from the Macau University of Science and Technology since 2015. He is Vice-Chairman of the Macau Federation of Trade Unions, and a member of the Guangdong Provincial Political Consultative Conference Committee. He was a member of the third and fourth Legislative Assembly of the Macau SAR.

Chan Ka Leong

A native of Taishan, Guangdong Province, Chan Ka Leong was born in 1977. He graduated in business management from Peking University in 2000, and holds a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Macau, acquired in 2006. He is the Deputy Director of the Escola Dos Moradores De Macau, a member of the advisory board of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Vice-President of the General Union of Macao Residents Associations and Vice-President of the Macau Education Association.

Ieong Tou Hong

Ieong Tou Hong was born in Guangzhou in 1954. He has a master’s degree in economics from Jinan University, Guangzhou, acquired in 1996, and holds a PhD in business management from the Macau University of Science and Technology since 2013. He was a legislator in the third Macau Legislative Assembly. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of “Parafuturo de Macao Investimento e Desenvolvimento Lda.”, an advisor to the Council for Economic Development, member of the Urban Planning Council, permanent member of the Guangdong Provincial Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Committee, and permanent Vice-Chairman of the Association for the Promotion of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation, as well as holding many other prominent roles.

Iau Teng Pio

Born in Macau in 1964, Iau Teng Pio holds a master’s degree in law from the University of Macau and a PhD in law from the China University of Political Science and Law. He is an assistant dean and an associate professor at the University of Macau’s Faculty of Law, where he is the program coordinator of the law degree (in Chinese) and the law degree (in Chinese and Portuguese). Iau is also lawmaker at the Legislative Assembly and member of the Committee of the Tianjin Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Zhang Zong Zhen

Born in Fujian Province in 1964, Zhang Zong Zhen graduated from Tianjin University in 1984, and then acquired a master’s degree in optoelectronics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 1987 and PhD in management engineering from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 2000. He is a businessman and Chairman of the Goldcommon Group, as well as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Vice President of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, in addition to holding several other prominent positions at industrial bodies.

Chao Weng Hou

Born in Macau in 1989, Chao Weng Hou completed high school at the Saint Paul School of Macau in 2006. He holds a degree in physics and economics from Peking University since 2010, a master’s degree in economics from the University of Hong Kong acquired in 2011 and works at the Bank of China (Macau). He is a permanent member of the Shanxi Provincial Youth Federation, and a member of the Higher Education Council of the Macau government. In addition, the youngest member of the ExCo is also the president of the Macao New Chinese Youth Association, Vice President of the Bank of China (Macau) Youth Association and Vice President of the Macao Youth Federation.