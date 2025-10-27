Thunderbolt Operation’ catches man suspected of overstaying his visa

The Public Security Forces, during the “Thunderbolt Operation,” intercepted a man suspected of overstaying his visa. A total of 61 personnel were deployed for the operation, and inspections were conducted at various game arcades across multiple districts. Enhanced interception and screening of suspicious individuals took place in the Central District, Northern District, ZAPE, the outlying islands, and the Cotai Strip. A total of 205 people were screened, and 26 vehicles were inspected, resulting in one citation for a traffic violation for failure to use headlights.

