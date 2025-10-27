Poultry products from Germany and Japan banned due to bird flu

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) announced that highly pathogenic bird flu outbreaks have occurred in the Potsdam-Mittelmark district of Brandenburg State, Germany, and in Hokkaido, Japan. Applications to import poultry meat and poultry products from these affected areas will not be approved. The IAM stated that it has notified Macau importers about the situation and will continue to monitor and strictly control the import and sale of poultry meat and poultry products within Macau.

