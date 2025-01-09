* One-Star Service

— Local retailers criticized for poor customer service, risking sales amid tourism surge, according to an MDT report

* Transport | Taxi fleet expands but infractions persist

* Economic concerns remain despite rising consumer confidence

* PJ arrested two women and a man in connection with a drug trafficking operation, resulting in the seizure of over 16 grams of meth

* Waste incineration capacity expanded to 3,000 tons daily

* Elon Musk helped Trump win. Now he’s looking at Europe, and many politicians are alarmed

Thursday, January 9, 2025 – edition no. 4638