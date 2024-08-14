Tickets on sale for Orchestra’s 2024-25 concert season

The Macao Chinese Orchestra’s 2024-25 concert season kicks off Sep. 1, with 14 distinctive concerts throughout the season. Tickets went on sale yesterday (Aug. 13) through the Macau Ticketing Network, with discounts available for qualifying individuals. The season opens with “Splendor of the Strings” and closes with “Auspicious Arrival,” highlighting a fusion between Chinese and Western cultures. Additionally, the season features the Cantonese opera concert “Unveiling the Harmonious Voices,” presented by Zeng Xiaomin, President of the Guangdong Cantonese Opera Theatre, along with National Class One Actor Wen Ruqing and other notable talents from the Guangdong Cantonese Opera Theatre.

