TIS welcomes new school year with community BBQ

The International School of Macau (TIS) kicked off the 2024 school year with a Welcome Back BBQ, bringing together students, families and staff for an evening of fun, food and festivities.

Yesterday’s event coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival, the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th anniversary of the Macau Special Administrative Region, making it a notable occasion.

Head of School Lorne Schmidt expressed enthusiasm for the gathering, emphasizing its role in fostering a sense of community, highlighting the importance of these events in building connections among families and staff.

The BBQ served as an ideal environment for all attendees to enjoy some food, get involved in various activities, and watch student performances.

Families mingled, children played, and the school community united to celebrate not only the new academic year but the Mid-Autumn Festival.

As TIS continues to evolve and welcomes the new academic year, it remains committed to providing a comprehensive education that prepares students for international opportunities.

The school is in the process of becoming an authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme (PYP) institution, aligning with its mission to equip students with essential skills for future success.

Schmidt said “We’re looking to get accredited in November this year for PYP. We’ve been working on that process all year last year. Adding, “they (PYP) should be coming in November for an accreditation visit.”

Schmidt underscored the curriculum’s focus on inquiry-based learning, stating, “We are preparing students for university abroad, ensuring they develop critical skills in research, communication and collaboration.”

This approach is designed to enhance students’ readiness for higher education and future careers, particularly as Macau diversifies its economy away from gaming.

Despite facing challenges in an increasingly competitive landscape with more schools emerging in Coloane and Hengqin, namely the newly opened Pui Ching Middle School Coloane and Hengqin School affiliated with Hou Kong Middle School, TIS has continued to successfully attract and recruit highly qualified teachers, boasting a diverse staff from countries including Canada, South Africa and the United States.

Schmidt said, “From the 16 new staff that came in, only one is Macanese […] And she did her schooling in New Zealand before turning to Macau. All the other teaching staff are mainly from Canada.”

TIS plans to expand its extracurricular offerings, particularly in robotics and innovation.

Currently, over 100 students are participating in robotics competitions, fostering creativity and problem-solving skills essential for navigating a rapidly changing world. Nadia Shaw