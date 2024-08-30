Top Chinese general tells Sullivan: US must stop colluding with Taiwan

A top Chinese military officer, in a rare meeting with a visiting American official, demanded yesterday that the United States stop “collusion” with Taiwan, the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule.

Gen. Zhang Youxia, one of two vice chairs of the Central Military Commission, told White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that promoting what China calls the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland is “the mission and responsibility” of the military, according to a statement from China’s Defense Ministry.

Sullivan was wrapping up a three-day trip to China, his first as national security adviser and one aimed at maintaining communication to avoid differences over Taiwan and other issues from spiraling into conflict. Both governments are eager to keep relations on an even keel ahead of a change in the U.S. presidency in January.

“Your request to meet with me shows the value you attach to military security and the relationship between our militaries,” Zhang said in brief opening remarks.

Sullivan said “it is rare that we have the opportunity to have this kind of exchange” and underscored “the need for us to responsibly manage US-China relations.”

The meeting came one day after the White House said that both countries would plan for a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden in the coming weeks. There was no indication whether the two leaders might meet in person before Biden leaves the Oval Office.

“China demands that the United States stop military collusion between the U.S. and Taiwan, stop arming Taiwan and stop spreading false narratives about Taiwan,” the Chinese Defense Ministry statement said.

A White House statement said the two had “recognized the progress in sustained, regular military-military communications over the past ten months” and noted an agreement announced the previous day to hold a telephone call between commanders at the theater-level in the near future. On Taiwan, the U.S. statement said only that Sullivan had raised the importance of cross-Strait peace and stability. MDT/Ap