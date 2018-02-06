Tourism boards pledge to seize opportunities brought by Bay Area

The 78th Work Meeting of the Tourism Marketing Organization of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau took place in the region on Friday, deepening regional cooperation through discussions on joint promotional projects for 2018.

Within the current collaborative framework, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Tourism Administration of Guangdong Province and Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) declared they would ramp up efforts to promote their regions as tourist destinations domestically and overseas, seizing the opportunities brought by the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Bay Area.

According to a statement by MGTO, the three tourism boards agreed to capitalize on the opportunities brought by the development of the Bay Area and reinforce their marketing efforts, including tourism seminars for the Bay Area and strategic promotions of the three destinations overseas.

A promotional travelogue for each of the three destinations will also be produced.

The three parties will set up joint booths in major travel fairs throughout Macau, Guangdong and Hong Kong as well as organize trips to each region.

Guangdong Province assumes the Rotating Chairmanship of the Tourism Marketing Organization of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau this year. It established the organization in 1993 with HKTB and MGTO to facilitate work plans and enhance communication and cooperation.

The Tourism Federation of Cities in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Bay Area was established last December for the purpose of comprehensive tourism cooperation. In addition to the two SARs’ tourism boards, it comprises tourism authorities from all nine Guangdong cities.

