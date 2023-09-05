Tourism director shares in Beijing Macau’s experience in Tourism+

Macau will use the Tourism+ concept to attract more tourists and to encourage them to extend their stays, director of Tourism Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has said at a Beijing conference.

The local tourism official was speaking at the 2023 World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development, held in Beijing by the Beijing government and World Tourism Cities Federation.

Senna Fernandes focused on the city’s development concept of Tourism+, noting her bureau would employ a multitude of forms to attract tourists to Macau, to encouraged visitors to extend their stay in the city, explore foreign source markets, revive the community’s economy, and participate in the development of the Greater Bay Area and Hengqin.

The tourism official also introduced Macau’s courtesy campaign based on the slogan Be My Guest, Feel at Home, which aims to encourage local residents to treat visitors courteously. In this way, Senna Fernandes believes, Macau will become a key tourism destination and march towards becoming a world tourism and leisure center.

The conference saw about 400 participants representing nearly 40 jurisdictions. The federation has 239 member entities representing 83 jurisdictions.

In the meantime, 100 or so kilometers southeast of Beijing, a roadshow promoting Macau concluded yesterday in Tianjin.

Led by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), a delegation of the Macau government held a five-day roadshow in the municipality, presenting 57 booths organized by Macau government departments and businesses. They showcased elements of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity and sports and entertainment, among other areas.

During the roadshow, the band Tuna Macanese and Macau singers performed songs imbued with Sino-Portuguese styles from Macau. There were dragon and lion dances, Portuguese folk dance and more.

In addition, the six integrated resorts each arranged performances in different music and dance styles, such as a peacock dance, a love-themed dance, a British-style dance, a modern street dance, a Lingnan lion dance crossover Hip-hop dance and a water sleeve and ribbon dance, which exude Macau’s warm hospitality.

Since comic dialogue shows are widely popular in Tianjin, sessions were held as well. The comic dialogue show “Joyful Journey in Macao” is scheduled once daily during the roadshow, presented by comic dialogue artists Wang Haijie and Duan Juncheng, whose witty dialogues took audiences onto an imaginative journey around Macau’s beautiful cityscape, diverse cultures and unique charm as a destination.

For this Macao Week, participating tourism businesses presented over RMB40.4 million’s worth of special travel offers, including air tickets, hotel stay, dining and more, for sale at the roadshow and on different platforms.