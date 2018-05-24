Tourism | MGTO head elected PATA secretary/treasurer

Macau Government Tourism Office’s (MGTO) chief Helena de Senna Fernandes has been elected to be Pacific Asia Travel Association’s (PATA) “secretary/treasurer”. The election was held while she was attending PATA’s Annual Summit 2018 held this week in Gangneung, Korea, which was also attended by the president of the Institute for Tourism Studies, Fanny Vong.

The MGTO chief will hold the post for the next two years, overseeing the administration of the Association’s financial affairs and chairing the Audit and Finance Committee.

“It is a great honor to be trusted with the new role to serve in PATA, and a privilege for Macau to join all other members in helping to create a more sustainable future for the tourism industry in the region,” said Fernandes, according to a statement from MGTO. “I am thankful for the significant recognition that comes with the new responsibilities, for our efforts to support the Association’s endeavors over the years,” she added.

According to MGTO, over the past decades, the Pacific Asia Travel Association has been a valuable platform for Macau to promote its destination and connect with global travel trade. The Office has been actively engaged in the affairs of the Association and has continuously supported the PATA Gold Awards.

The PATA Annual Summit 2018, held from May 17 to 20, was jointly organized by the Korea Tourism Organization and Gangwon Province in Gangneung, Korea. As it is one of PATA’s annual major events, this year’s PATA Annual Summit attracted 372 delegates representing a total of 182 entities, originating from 41 countries and regions across Asia Pacific.

Revolving around the theme “building bridges, connecting people – how collaboration creates opportunities” this year, the Summit explored the impact the tourism industry has on driving economic progress.

Eminent leaders were invited to deliver speeches and insights in the Summit, including former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon and former Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization, Taleb Rifai.

