Tourist dies after bungee jump

A Japanese tourist has died after bungee jumping from Macau Tower on Sunday. The 56-year-old man, who became short of breath and then stopped breathing following the jump, was rushed to Hospital Conde S. Januário for treatment but was later pronounced dead. The man did not suffer any superficial injuries to his body during the jump.

The website of Skypark by AJ Hackett, which operates the bungee jump and other activities at Macau Tower, advises its clients to pre-emptively disclose any medical conditions they might have to staff.

The Macau attraction, which first opened to the public in 2006, is the second-highest commercial bungee jump in the world, surpassed only by China’s Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge Bungee measuring at 853 feet.

Back in January 2018, a Russian tourist was left dangling 180 feet in the air after completing a bungee jump from the Macau Tower. The operator at the time said it suspected cold weather had activated a backup safety system as the tourist was being lowered to the ground after completing his jump, leaving him stranded.

The Russian man was eventually rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital after showing signs of hypothermia. Staff Reporter