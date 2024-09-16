Traditional Chinese medicine forum promotes health

The 7th Belt and Road Forum on the Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine was held Friday in Beijing. Choi Peng Cheong, president of Macau’s drug regulatory body, delivered a keynote on using traditional Chinese medicine to improve health in Belt and Road countries. The forum focused on expanding traditional Chinese medicine trade, integrating it with Western medicine and modernizing production. Choi said Macau would continue developing platforms to introduce traditional Chinese medicine internationally and ensure product quality and safety. The forum announced formation of an expert committee and launched traditional Chinese medicine tours to promote exchanges along the Belt and Road.

Related